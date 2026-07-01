Ireland takes over rotating EU presidency

From 1 July 2026, Ireland officially takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union from Cyprus. During its six-month term, which will last until December 31, the country will lead the legislative agenda and seek consensus on key community issues. This is Dublin's eighth presidency since joining the union.

The three big priorities

Under the official slogan in Irish „Ní neart go cur le chéile“ („Strength in unity“), the country will concentrate on three main pillars:

Competitiveness: Implementing the roadmap to boost productivity in the Single Market.

Security: Focus on migration management, the fight against organized crime, cybersecurity and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Values: Upholding the rule of law, equality and inclusion.

The €1.73 trillion budget battle

The main challenge for Irish diplomats will be negotiations on the next long-term EU budget for the period 2028 - 2034. The aim is to reach a political agreement by the end of 2026, but member states remain deeply divided. The proposal for a ceiling of €1.73 trillion has already met with fierce opposition from countries such as Germany, whose Chancellor Friedrich Merz has described the project as “unbalanced“.

Major events during the mandate

Over the next six months, Ireland will host a number of important international forums:

Meeting of the European Political Community with the participation of leaders from 47 countries.

Неофициална среща на Европейския съвет в Дъблин.

22 неформални министерски срещи, част от които ще се проведат извън столицата (в Корк, Лимерик, Майо и Уиклоу) с цел икономически ползи за регионите.

Ирландия слага началото на нова „тройка“ председателства, като ще координира дългосрочната програма на ЕС съвместно с Литва и Гърция, които ще поемат щафетата през 2027 г.

Източници: БТА и Официален сайт на Ирландското председателство