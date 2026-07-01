Trump to make over $1.4 billion in cryptocurrencies by 2025

Details of Trump's financial triumph

US President Donald Trump's annual financial declaration, filed with the US Office of Government Ethics, reveals an unprecedented surge in his personal fortune thanks to the blockchain industry. In 2025 its cryptocurrency revenue amounts to at least $1.4 billion, making it his largest source of funds.

The main pillars of his digital empire include:

$635–$636 million in royalty fees from memecoin licensing agreements $TRUMP via his company CIC Digital LLC.

in royalty fees from memecoin licensing agreements via his company CIC Digital LLC. Over $590 million from token distribution and share sale on its family platform World Liberty Financial.

from token distribution and share sale on its family platform World Liberty Financial. Nearly $197 million from the sale of shares in the company Stablecoin Holdco.

from the sale of shares in the company Stablecoin Holdco. Over $60 million in various cryptocurrencies stored directly in his digital wallets.

Traditional business vs. digital assets

While the crypto sector generates billions, Trump's traditional business ventures remain in the background, although they are showing slight growth. His total revenue from golf courses and resorts for the year amounted to just over $500 million. His iconic estate, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida brought in $77 million, up from $50 million in 2024. According to Forbes, his total fortune has grown to $6 billion (up from $2.3 billion in 2024).

Conflict of interest and criticism

The Trump family's huge profits have sparked serious public and political debate in the United States. Analysts point to a critical intertwining of his state role with personal business interests, as in 2025 his administration actively took steps to deregulate the sector and introduce more favorable federal rules for stablecoins. This led to a speculative surge in the crypto market, while at the same time many of the small investors in his projects suffered losses due to subsequent collapses in asset values. The White House counters that the president is acting entirely in the interest of the American people and the law exempts him from traditional conflict of interest rules.

Sources: Official report of the US Office of Government Ethics, cited by the BTA and Reuters news agencies.