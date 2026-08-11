The Lebanese parliament voted to abolish the death penalty, making the country the first Arab country to completely abolish executions **** The Lebanese parliament voted to abolish the death penalty, making the country the first Arab country to completely abolish executions **** The Lebanese parliament voted to abolish the death penalty, making the country the first Arab country to completely abolish executions **** The Lebanese parliament voted to abolish the death penalty, making the country the first Arab country to completely abolish executions **** The Lebanese parliament voted to abolish the death penalty, making the country the first Arab country to completely abolish executions **** The Lebanese parliament voted to abolish the death penalty by a large majority, making the country the first Arab country to completely abolish executions **** The Lebanese parliament voted to abolish executions **** The Lebanese parliament voted to abolish executions **** The Lebanese parliament voted to abolish executions **** The Lebanese parliament voted to abolish executions **** The Lebanese parliament voted to abolish executions **** The Lebanese parliament voted to abolish executions **** The Lebanese parliament voted to abolish executions **** The Lebanese Supporters say it brings Lebanon more in line with international trends towards the reduction and abolition of the death penalty. In practice, Lebanon has long refrained from carrying out executions. The country introduced an unofficial moratorium on executions in January 2004. Despite this, courts continued to issue death sentences in the following years. However, these were later suspended or replaced with other punishments. The new law turns this de facto practice into an official legal position. This is an important difference, as until now the death penalty had remained an option in law, although the authorities did not carry out executions. Human rights groups welcomed the decision. Ramzi Qais, who is responsible for Lebanon at “Human Rights Watch“, described the vote as a final break with a punishment that, according to the organization, is incompatible with the basic principles of protecting human rights. The argument of human rights defenders is that the death penalty is irreversible and there is a risk of miscarriages of justice, arbitrariness or discriminatory application. If an execution is carried out, a possible error of the judicial system cannot be corrected. At the same time, the practical implementation of the new system raises questions. The law provides for life imprisonment with extremely hard forced labor, but some deputies indicated that there is still not enough clarity on how exactly the conditions and mechanisms for implementing this punishment will be determined. Lebanese legislation still recognizes the punishment of “hard labor“, but it has rarely been applied in recent years. The reason is related to both the limitations of the judicial and prison systems, as well as the chronic lack of resources and capacity in overcrowded prisons. This means that the abolition of the death penalty does not automatically solve the problems of the Lebanese penal system. The country will have to provide sufficient resources for the new punishment regime to be effectively implemented, especially for serious crimes that could have been sentenced to death. The decision also comes against the backdrop of another sensitive debate in the Lebanese parliament - a general amnesty law. The proposal is one of the largest such actions since the end of the 15-year civil war in 1990. The amnesty law could lead to the reduction of sentences or the release of certain categories of convicts, including drug traffickers and members of armed groups, with exceptions. This has provoked strong opposition from a section of society. Among the harshest critics are the families of Lebanese soldiers and civil servants who have been killed or attacked by Islamist militants. Some of them say they expected the perpetrators to suffer the harshest punishment and oppose the possibility of their sentences being reduced. Thus, the two processes - the abolition of the death penalty and the discussion of a general amnesty - are developing simultaneously, but they are generating different public reactions. For human rights activists, the abolition of executions is a step towards greater protection of human rights. For the families of the victims, however, the change may be perceived as insufficiently fair, especially if it is combined with a reduction in sentences for perpetrators of serious crimes. Additional complexity is created by the position of religious institutions. Various religious organizations in Lebanon continue to accept the death penalty as permissible, indicating that the parliamentary decision does not end the public and religious debate on the subject. „Hezbollah“ has also not commented publicly on the decision. The fact that the organization's parliamentary bloc did not support the change indicates that there is no full political consensus on the issue. However, the large majority with which the law was passed allows Lebanon to formalize a practice that has existed for more than two decades. The country has not carried out any executions in practice since 2004, but retaining the death penalty in law meant that it could still potentially be used. That option has now been removed. The challenge for Lebanese institutions will be to ensure that the new penal system works effectively and that serious crimes continue to be prosecuted in a way that both protects society and complies with international human rights standards. The decision also has implications beyond Lebanon itself. In a region where the death penalty is still applied in a number of countries, the abolition of executions represents a significant change. Lebanon will now have to show whether this legislative change can be sustainably implemented in practice despite the political, economic and institutional difficulties the country faces.

