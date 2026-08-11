Turkish edition: Bulgaria is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for Turkish retirees

Bulgaria is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for Turkish retirees looking for a more relaxed lifestyle, relatively low costs and the opportunity to live in a European Union country, writes the Turkish edition “Turkish Post“, quoted by BTA.

Among the main factors for choosing Bulgaria in the publication are specifically the proximity to Turkey, the country's membership in the EU, the relatively low cost of living and the possibility of obtaining a residence permit under certain conditions.

Turkish citizens who have settled in Bulgarian cities such as Ruse and Plovdiv note as advantages the less traffic jams and noise compared to large Turkish cities, the more relaxed lifestyle and better compliance with traffic rules. Some indicated that they had concerns about security and relations with local residents, which have largely disappeared after they settled in the country.

The communities of Turkish citizens already living in Bulgaria also play an important role, the article says. Through social networks and communication groups, they exchange information on finding housing, administrative procedures, buying cars and daily life.

The possibilities for foreign pensioners to settle in Bulgaria are cited as another advantage. Foreigners who regularly receive pension income can, under certain conditions, apply for a type D visa and a subsequent residence permit in Bulgaria, the publication specifies.

At the same time, the publication draws attention to the fact that the decision to move should not be based solely on the perception that life in Bulgaria is cheap, but should also take into account the increase in housing prices and some basic goods, as well as healthcare and transportation costs.

According to “Turkish Post“ the choice of Bulgaria by Turkish pensioners is not dictated solely by economic considerations.

“The choice of Bulgaria by Turkish pensioners cannot be viewed solely as “migration to a cheap country“. Here, the economic calculation is intertwined with the search for a better quality of life. "People who believe that their retirement income from Turkey can provide them with a more comfortable life, at the same time want to spend their retirement years in a calmer and less stressful environment," the article says.