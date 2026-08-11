In the Russian attack with ballistic missiles tonight against the Ukrainian capital Kiev, one of the children's hospitals in the city was hit, Ukrinform reported, referring to a post on the Telegram application of the Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine. As the capital's authorities previously reported, a fire broke out in a warehouse as a result of the attack, BTA writes.

The foundations of the children's clinic in the Shevchenkivskyi district were hit. Two craters gaped at the site, the windows of the pediatric facility were broken, and a gas pipeline was damaged. At that time, the children and staff were in a bomb shelter, Ukrinform specifies. No information has been received about deaths or injuries.

The fire in the warehouse was localized to an area of 1,200 square meters. An injured person was found at the scene and was provided with medical assistance.

At the same time, in the city of Zaporozhye, the number of deaths increased to 6, wrote in Telegram the head of the Zaporozhye regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, quoted by Agence France-Presse.

According to him, the Russian army inflicted "massive" strike with missiles and aerial bombs, causing damage to residential buildings and urban infrastructure.

Moscow's forces also attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - with drones and artillery, the head of the local military administration, Oleksandr Gandzha, announced.

“Three people were killed“, he announced on Telegram, adding that a 15-year-old boy was among the victims.

In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its forces had carried out a group strike, which hit military enterprises and logistics centers in Kiev and Zaporozhye, Reuters and TASS reported.

“This night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike with high-precision ground-based weapons, as a result of which military industry enterprises and transport and logistics centers in the cities of Kiev and Zaporozhye were hit,” it says the announcement of the military department in Moscow.