Over the past few hours, the situation on the front line in Ukraine has remained extremely tense, marked by intense artillery duels, positional clashes in key directions, and ongoing heavy air warfare with drones.

The Situation on the Ground Front

According to international observers and military analysts, the ground operations retain the character of a fierce positional war with no confirmed serious breakthroughs or territorial changes in the early hours of July 1. The main thrust of Russian forces remains concentrated in the eastern sectors:

Pokrovskoye and Toretskoye directions: Intensive infantry attacks and artillery shelling against Ukrainian fortified lines continue.

Intensive infantry attacks and artillery shelling against Ukrainian fortified lines continue. Northern Border: Concern is growing about activation in border areas. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, General Oleksandr Sirsky, warned that preparations are being made for a possible Russian pressure on the Chernihiv region from the Bryansk direction.

Concern is growing about activation in border areas. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, General Oleksandr Sirsky, warned that preparations are being made for a possible Russian pressure on the Chernihiv region from the Bryansk direction. Kupyansk and Liman: Fighting near the Oskol River continues, with Russian units relying heavily on FPV drones for logistical support due to the inability to use ground equipment in the shelled areas.

Drones and strikes in the rear

The main focus of activity during the night shifted to the air:

Pressure on the frontline regions: In recent hours, the Russian aviation and missile forces have continued the tactic of priority shelling of the frontline regions with ballistic weapons and "swarms" of drones, which seriously hampers the work of the Ukrainian air defense in the immediate vicinity of the front.

In recent hours, the Russian aviation and missile forces have continued the tactic of priority shelling of the frontline regions with ballistic weapons and "swarms" of drones, which seriously hampers the work of the Ukrainian air defense in the immediate vicinity of the front. Drone attacks deep in Russian rear: Ukraine continues its 40-day air pressure campaign. President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed successful previous and ongoing strikes against key Russian military logistics facilities, including the second strike on the Dubna space communications center near Moscow, used to coordinate occupation forces. These attacks continue to exacerbate a serious crisis with shortages and delays in fuel supplies to the Russian military.

Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, ISW