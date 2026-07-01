Kyrylo Budanov: Returning Ukrainians home requires security and a strong economy

Security and economic stability are essential for returning Ukrainians home, while respect and concrete actions are needed to keep those returning from the front. This was stated on Facebook by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyrylo Budanov, quoted by "Ukrinform".

"Unity is the foundation and guarantee of the survival of the state. Today, there is a lot of debate about what unites us and what divides us. But in reality, the choice is simple: either we are one, or we simply cease to exist. That is exactly what I spoke about at the Unity Forum. "I thank the organizers for the invitation and for their work on important issues for the country," Budanov said.

He noted that war does not cancel reality - it reveals it.

"We must honestly answer who we are, what our goal is and where we belong. We must understand that without history there is no future. This is a fundamental question, because we cannot allow the enemy to impose false claims on us," he said.

According to him, returning people home requires security and a strong economy.

"To avoid the loss of those returning from the front, respect and real action are needed. The veterans have already answered for themselves what the state is, risking their lives. Now it is the state's turn to provide them with a decent future. Unity either exists or it does not exist," Budanov added.