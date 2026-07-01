Meat grinder strategy! Russian soldiers survive an average of 20 minutes on the frontline

Russian troops in some parts of the frontline are surviving between 20 and 35 minutes due to increased drone attacks, writes "The Independent".

The assessment, cited by Oxford historian Peter Frankopan in a report for Foreign Policy, reveals the increasingly dangerous conditions for the Russian army as Ukraine develops its drone capabilities.

Moscow has been accused of using a "meat grinder" strategy, in which huge numbers of troops are sent to the Ukrainian frontline in an attempt to slowly grind down Kiev's heavily fortified defenses.

But with drones dominating the war, Russia is losing people with fast rates. Russian forces are suffering around 30,000 casualties per month, according to various estimates.

The British intelligence agency GCHQ claims that nearly 500,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

According to Russian military bloggers, the average lifespan of a recruit, from arrival at a training ground to death in a combat zone, is somewhere between 10 days and three weeks, notes Peter Frankopan. He says Russian soldiers survive on the front line for an average of 20-35 minutes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in early 2026 that over 80% of Russian targets have been destroyed by Ukrainian drones.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have stepped up their strikes on refineries, depots and supply routes. Their attacks led to fuel shortages in Crimea.