Hristiyan Mickoski: As long as I am Prime Minister, I will defend Macedonian national interests

In the last 20 years, since we received candidate status, we have done as much as any other country that has become a member or aspires to be part of the European Union (EU). In the area of identity, and in the area of essential reforms, I do not want to discuss it, because I think we are much ahead of some members of the EU itself, but as far as identity reforms are concerned, we have done so much that for us, not for me personally or as a government, but as citizens of the country in general, this would represent additional disappointment and humiliation.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with Telma TV, quoted by "Nova Makedonija".

If we do not receive a clear plan that there will no longer be requirements for identity and bilaterality and there will be no additional obstacles on this path, that is, we will be guided only by the Copenhagen criteria, we are ready to work as much as necessary so as not to contribute to additional disappointment among Macedonian citizens, said Mickoski.

He pointed out that the program he defended in the elections received majority support and will implement it as long as it has the support of the majority citizens.

While I hold this position as the Prime Minister of all citizens, I will try to uncompromisingly defend the Macedonian national interests, because I appreciate that all citizens from all ethnic communities and all politically determined and undecided in the country have done enough for the sake of European integration processes, for the sake of concessions regarding identity, and they deserve much more, even from some member states to be part of the negotiating table in Brussels. They also deserve better and fairer treatment, even from some of the member states that are at the negotiating table in Brussels. This is what I said to the citizens as an oath that I will defend and defend the Constitution. I defend and defend the Constitution and will not contribute in any way to this Constitution being humiliated and belittled again, without guaranteeing a clear, secure and predictable future for citizens - the Prime Minister emphasized.

He emphasized that Macedonia is currently achieving better results than some EU member states and personally believes that the country has the capacity, personnel and resources for even greater success.

- If we compare the data, we will see that at this point the economic results in the last two years are much better in Macedonia than in some EU member states - Mickovski pointed out.

He added that he believes in Macedonia's potential.

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, for the first time in a long time in 2026, more requests for the return of Macedonian citizenship have been registered than requests for the revocation of Macedonian citizenship. Somewhere around 672 requests are for the return of Macedonian citizenship, and somewhere around 318 are for its cancellation. This is the first year in a long time that this has happened. Whether it is a coincidence, I could not say, but I believe in the Macedonian people, I believe in the Macedonian citizens, I believe in the potential. I am a professor at a university, I know what we have and what I also know is that we can do much more, despite the fact that there are such forces that do not want this country to succeed and are spreading defeatism - insisted Mickoski.