Russian Army: We have taken over two more settlements in Ukraine

The Russian armed forces have established control over the settlement of Kopany in Zaporizhia region and over Ukrainske in Kharkiv region, the Russian Defense Ministry said today, quoted by Reuters, quoted by BTA.

The agency notes that it cannot confirm the information about the situation on the battlefield through independent sources.

Russian attacks have left consumers in six Ukrainian regions without electricity to date, and bad weather has cut off power supply in over 80 settlements in three regions, Ukrinform reported, citing a message from "Ukrenergo" on Facebook.

"The enemy continues to attack Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure. As a result of the strikes this morning, new power outages were recorded in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and Kirovograd regions. Emergency repair teams are working wherever security conditions allow," the statement said.

In addition, due to adverse weather conditions, more than 80 settlements in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions were left without electricity.

As of 09:30 (Bulgarian time) today, electricity consumption was 1.2% higher compared to the previous day.

"Ukrenergo" recalled that due to high consumption caused by the heat, restrictions will be introduced across the country on July 1 between 17:00 and 22:00.

As previously reported, "Ukrenergo" explained that electricity consumption increases by about 25% in hot weather, while record temperatures in neighboring countries have limited the possibility of importing electricity to cover the deficit.