Two killed, including 15-year-old boy, in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv

Two people, including a 15-year-old teenager, were killed in a Russian airstrike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The information was confirmed by local authorities and quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reports.

Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov announced in a post on “Telegram“ that the victims were from the Novobovarsky district of the city.

“Unfortunately, the death of two people in the Novobovarsky district has been confirmed. "One of them is a 15-year-old boy," Terekhov wrote.

According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleg Sinegubov, 13 people were injured in the attack, including two children.

The strike damaged at least four residential buildings, started a fire, and shattered windows in an administrative building.

Emergency teams continue to work on the scene, with all emergency services mobilized to deal with the consequences.