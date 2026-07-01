The victims of the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela have reached 2,295 people

The death toll from the two consecutive earthquakes that shook Venezuela last month has reached 2,295 people, and the injured are now 11,267. This was announced by the Speaker of the country's parliament, Jorge Rodriguez, reports News.bg.

Shortly before the announcement of the new data, acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a seven-day national mourning in memory of the victims of one of the worst natural disasters in the country's history.

Rescue operations continue with the participation of international teams. According to official figures, about 1,600 foreign rescuers have arrived in Venezuela to help search for survivors and provide aid in the hardest-hit areas.

The United States also announced a $150 million aid package and said it was temporarily easing some sanctions against Venezuela to facilitate humanitarian aid. The US military has sent two ships, and helicopters and planes will participate in the logistics and rescue operation.

Amid the disaster, Venezuelan authorities assured that the energy sector continues to function normally. Oil Minister Paula Henao said that oil production was not affected by the earthquakes and that fuel supplies to the domestic market would be guaranteed.