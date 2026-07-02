US withdraws B-52 bombers from UK

The US Air Force (USAF) has officially begun withdrawing its B-52 Stratofortress heavy strategic bombers from the UK's Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford. According to local aviation observers, a total of six aircraft took off from the base in southwest England, divided into two groups of three aircraft. The first wave left the runway at around 10:15 a.m. local time, followed by the second wave at 2:20 p.m.

The decision to downgrade the aviation assets comes at a time of intense but delicate diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran for a lasting peace agreement. The B-52s were deployed to the UK in March this year with the approval of Prime Minister Keir Starmer as part of the massive air campaign Operation Epic Fury. From this forward position, they conducted intensive flights and launched strikes with long-range JASSM cruise missiles and satellite-guided bombs on military sites and missile infrastructure in Iran.

Although the temporary ceasefire has been observed without massive bombing since the beginning of April, the American command is undertaking a planned return of heavy aviation to their permanent bases in the United States (such as Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota) in order to reduce logistical pressure and crew attrition. Experts note that the withdrawal will not prevent the White House from ordering new strategic strikes directly from American territory in the event of a possible escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

Source: TWZ, Iran International