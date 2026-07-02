Zelensky requests license to produce Patriot missiles after largest Russian attack on Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Kiev's allies to increase support for the country's air defense, asking the United States for a license to allow production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine. The request comes after the new large-scale Russian attack on Kiev, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

In a Facebook post, Zelensky said that Ukraine relies on Washington's decision on licenses to produce Patriot missiles and other forms of cooperation in the defense sphere.

“We also rely heavily on the United States' decision on the licenses for “Patriot“ and other forms of cooperation. These are the measures that can stop this war and prevent attacks like this“, the Ukrainian head of state wrote.

According to the latest data, at least 13 people were killed and 86 were injured in the night Russian attack on Kiev. According to Ukrainian authorities, this is the largest attack on the capital since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that July 3 has been declared a day of mourning in memory of the victims.

“Tomorrow, July 3, is declared a day of mourning in Kiev in memory of the victims of the enemy's most massive attack on the capital,“ he said.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry claims that the strikes were directed against military targets.