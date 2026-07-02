Spain grants temporary work permits to over 600,000 migrants

Some 609,737 of the 1.17 million migrants in Spain who applied for legal status under the latest amnesty campaign have been granted temporary work permits, government officials said, quoted by "Reuters".

The campaign provides for a one-year renewable residence permit for undocumented migrants who have lived in Spain for at least five months before the end of 2025 and do not have a criminal record. The application period was open between April 16 and June 30.

Additional data presented by the Secretary of State for Migration, Pilar Cancela, and the Secretary of State for Social Security, Borja Suárez, showed that the number of applications submitted was more than double the initial government estimate of 500,000 people, with the majority of applicants coming from Latin American countries.

All successful applicants are issued a temporary work permit while their files are processed. According to official data, out of 609,737 people with temporary permits, around 160,000 have already managed to find formal employment as of June 30.

So far, 11,000 people have received a final one-year residence permit.

The government is partnering with companies in the construction, tourism, transport and care sectors to facilitate the labor integration of migrants.

According to demographic data, 81% of undocumented applicants are under 45 years old, and 57% of all applicants are men.