Valuable target! Russian army loses Ka-52 helicopter

Russian Z-bloggers reported the loss of a Ka-52 combat helicopter. They did not provide any other details about the circumstances surrounding the loss of the Russian military machine, reports the Ukrainian magazine "Focus".

At the time of publication, there has been no official confirmation of this information from the Russian authorities.

Z-bloggers are also publishing condolence messages, which may indicate the probable death of the pilot.

The Russian Z-blogger's message about the loss of the Ka-52 was also distributed by the advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Sergei Sternenko. He published the corresponding post on his Telegram channel, drawing attention to the Russian side's announcement about the loss of the combat helicopter.

The Ka-52 "Alligator" is a Russian two-seat reconnaissance and attack helicopter designed to engage armored vehicles, manpower and air targets, as well as conduct reconnaissance and coordinate the actions of other combat vehicles.

It can operate day and night, as well as in difficult weather conditions. The maximum speed of the helicopter is about 300 km/h, and the flight range is approximately 460 km.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have over 130 Ka-52 helicopters, and a total of over 196 such machines have been produced.