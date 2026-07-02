Unprecedented crisis! Russia starts buying gasoline from India

Russia has started importing gasoline by sea from India. Moscow is trying to alleviate the fuel shortage caused by Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure, Reuters reports, citing several industry sources.

This is indirectly confirmed by Russia itself. On June 30, the Kremlin said that Russia is in contact with other countries and is negotiating to import fuel at reasonable prices.

A source in the industry told Reuters that at least 60,000 tons of gasoline have already been sent from India to Russia. Another source said that two tankers had been sent, each carrying 30,000 to 40,000 tons.

A third source reported that in general, Russia plans to import 400,000 tons of gasoline per month from various countries, in particular from Belarus, which already supplies fuel to Russia. Minsk has almost tripled its deliveries of gasoline by rail to Russia - to over 70,000 tons in the first half of June compared to the first half of May.

It should be noted that during the summer period, when fuel demand is highest, gasoline consumption in Russia amounts to at least 110,000 tons per day.