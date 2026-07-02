Weak spot in Ukrainian defense! Russian army changes tactics

Today, on the night of July 2, Russian forces carried out another massive combined attack, the main target of which was Kiev. Considering that previous similar massive attacks were carried out on the night of June 2 and 15, we can speak of the emergence of a certain two-week cycle necessary for the Russian Federation to prepare such strikes, writes Defense Express.

According to the report of the Air Force Command, on the night of July 2, Russia used:

4 hypersonic missiles "Zircon", shot down 0%

24 ballistic missiles "Iskander-M"/S-400, shot down 4 – 16.7%

34 air-based Kh-101 cruise missiles, shot down 32 – 94.1%

8 sea-based cruise missiles "Caliber", shot down 8 – 100%

4 Kh-59/69 guided missiles, 4 shot down – 100%

496 drones of various types, 476 shot down – 91.9%

In the announced statistics on the repelling of the attack, attention is drawn to the very low percentage of intercepted ballistic missiles – only 4 out of 24, or 16.7%, as well as the fact that the hypersonic missiles "Zircon“ were not intercepted. Moreover, the majority of these missiles were flying precisely towards Kiev.

If we compare the results of the repelling of the attack on June 15, then out of the 6 "Zircon“ 5 were shot down, or 83.3%, and of the ballistic missiles – 15 out of 34, or 44.1%. At the beginning of last month, on June 2, not a single one of the 8 "Zircon" missiles was also intercepted, but out of 33 ballistic missiles, 11, or 33%, were intercepted.

At the same time, the reason why today's attack on the night of July 2 turned out to be more effective for Russia probably lies in the shortage of missiles for the Patriot air defense system, which has already become critical. This is exactly what the Russian forces are counting on, which in June several times struck Kiev with ballistic missiles outside the framework of combined attacks, for example, on June 25.

The Ukrainian media indicates that according to the information available at the time of publication in Kiev, according to the KMVA statement, 86 people were injured and 13 died as a result of the Russian attack. Destruction was detected in over 30 locations, including direct damage to multi-story residential buildings, under the rubble of which there may be people.