Terrorism! Explosion in crowded cafe in Syrian capital Damascus kills five

At least five people were killed and 16 injured in an explosion in the center of the Syrian capital Damascus today, the state news agency SANA reported, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

SANA cited the director of the Syrian emergency medical service.

Previous data were for four killed and 10 injured.

Earlier, Syrian state television said that the explosion, which occurred in a cafe near the Palace of Justice in Damascus, was caused by a bomb.

No other details are known yet. No one has claimed responsibility for the alleged attack.

The Syrian capital has been hit by several attacks since Islamists came to power in December 2024, toppling long-time President Bashar al-Assad, Agence France-Presse noted. In the deadliest of these attacks, 25 people were killed in a church bombing in June last year.