NATO's European allies have largely filled the gaps left by the United States in the alliance's defense plans, the supreme commander of NATO's Joint Forces in Europe, US General Alexis Grinkiewicz, said today, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

At the same time, he added that the bloc is looking for solutions to address remaining shortcomings in several areas.

"Most people may not know - although there were some reports about it overnight - that in a few weeks, European allies have largely filled the gaps left by the US cuts in NATO's force model,“ the US Air Force general said in a statement sent to Reuters after when asked for comment on the subject. "And in those few areas where they haven't, where they don't currently have similar replacement capabilities, we are looking at alternative capabilities with a corresponding effect," he noted.

Citing a NATO source, Reuters reported yesterday that NATO will announce at its summit in Ankara next week that its European members have filled almost all the gaps left by the United States in the alliance's defense plans.