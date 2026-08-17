At least seven people died in brutal storms in Indiana

Catastrophic flooding and powerful storms have claimed the lives of at least seven people in the US state of Indiana.

According to current information from The New York Times, the natural disaster caused river levels not seen in decades and forced the evacuation of hundreds of citizens.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security confirmed that among the victims was a 4-year-old boy who died after a tree fell on his house, as well as elderly people whose vehicles were swept away by the rising waters.

Record-breaking river overflows and destroyed infrastructure

The disaster began at the beginning of the week with destructive winds with speeds of up to 100 mph. Torrential rains followed, with over 11 inches (280 mm) of rainfall in just two days in some places. The White River in the Noblesville area broke a 113-year record, reaching a critical depth of 24.6 feet.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told the media that the city is facing its worst flooding in 30 years. Bridges have collapsed, entire highways are under water, and critical infrastructure is at risk of complete destruction.

State of emergency and rescue operations

More than a million customers in the Midwest were left without power at the height of the storm. Fire and rescue services in Indianapolis conducted dozens of boat operations to evacuate stranded people and their pets.

State Governor Mike Brown announced that President Donald Trump had immediately signed a federal disaster declaration. This will allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to direct financial and material assistance to more than 50 hard-hit counties in the state.

Forecasters warn that the soil in the region is completely soaked and any further wave of rain could lead to new life-threatening local flooding.