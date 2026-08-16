Fitness app Strava reveals secret US bases

The Pentagon has faced a huge security breach. Sky News' investigative team has revealed that over 1,300 US soldiers and contractors in the Middle East have been publicly sharing their workouts via the Strava app.

It turned out that the published running routes literally draw the inner perimeter and schedules of top-secret US facilities that do not even appear on official maps.

The journalistic investigation links the data leak directly to successful Iranian attacks:

The case in Bahrain: An American Navy subcontractor published his routes around the base in Manama, and after his evacuation - around the Crowne Plaza hotel. Exactly 6 days later, Iran launched a precision missile strike on the same hotel, injuring two Pentagon employees.

An American Navy subcontractor published his routes around the base in Manama, and after his evacuation - around the Crowne Plaza hotel. Exactly 6 days later, Iran launched a precision missile strike on the same hotel, injuring two Pentagon employees. The strike in Jordan: In the airbase “Muwafal al-Salti“ Over 76% of Strava workouts shared during the ceasefire began or ended in front of specific barracks on the eastern edge. On July 17, 2026, Iran fired missiles at these very buildings, killing three American soldiers.

Although the US Department of Defense banned the use of geolocation on personal devices in conflict zones back in 2018, the lack of strict control and “digital hygiene“ among personnel has led to tragic consequences. Admiral Cooper personally warned soldiers that Tehran was analyzing their every photo, video, and digital fingerprint to adjust its attacks, and a complete confiscation of mobile phones in war zones is currently being considered.