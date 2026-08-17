Space Record: SpaceX Launches Two Rockets in 38 Minutes

SpaceX has achieved an unprecedented operational success by setting a new world record for the shortest interval between two consecutive orbital launches of its Falcon 9 rockets.

The two launches were completed within just 38 minutes and 31 seconds from opposite coasts of the United States, improving the previous double record of 65 minutes.

The successful double launch demonstrates the full maturity of reusable rocket technology and the extremely high operational speed with which Elon Musk's company dominates the global space sector in 2026.

Timeline of Historic Double Launch

The first mission took off from the East Coast of the United States. The Falcon 9 launch vehicle lifted off from the SLC-40 spaceport in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Its mission was to launch eight next-generation telecommunications satellites into low-Earth orbit for operator Globalstar, providing infrastructure support for direct satellite connectivity to consumer devices. According to the official portal spacex.com/launches and specialized observers from space.com, all devices were successfully deployed into orbit within minutes of launch.

While the first rocket was still performing final maneuvers to position the payload, the second mission was launched on the other side of the country — at Vandenberg Air Force Base on the West Coast in California — with a difference of just over 38 minutes, the second Falcon 9 took off on the secret mission USSF-366 in the interests of the U.S. Space Force. Due to the nature of the classified cargo, SpaceX cut off its official live broadcast immediately after the first stage landed, as is standard practice for military missions.

Flawless landing and booster recycling

In addition to the speed of the launches themselves, engineers also reported perfect performance in the return of the rocket's first stages, which solidifies the company's leadership position in reusable space hardware:

The Florida first stage (booster B1090) completed its 14th mission and landed vertically at Landing Zone 40 directly on the spaceport, accompanied by an audible boom.

completed its 14th mission and landed vertically at Landing Zone 40 directly on the spaceport, accompanied by an audible boom. The second stage from California (booster B1088) completed its 18th flight, landing on the autonomous platform ship “Of Course I Still Love You“, positioned in the Pacific Ocean. This also marked the 650th anniversary of the successful landing of a first stage in SpaceX's history.

The global superiority of reusable rockets

With this double success, SpaceX rounded off the total number of its Falcon 9 launches for the current year 2026 to 96 missions, the vast majority of which are related to the deployment of the Starlink global internet network. According to expert analysis, the ability of one company to prepare, test, and launch two independent orbital systems from different parts of the continent in less than 40 minutes is completely changing the economics of the space business and forcing international competitors to completely rethink their strategies.