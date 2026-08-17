California wildfire: Evacuation in San Diego suburbs

Southern California is facing a firestorm. A large wildfire, called the “Sorrento“, has broken out in a canyon on the northern outskirts of San Diego.

The fire quickly grew and covered more than 130 acres of dense brush and dry vegetation in the Sorrento Valley area. Due to the imminent threat to hundreds of homes, sheriff's teams and police issued orders for the immediate and mandatory evacuation of residents from the threatened areas.

A temporary crisis center has been opened for the evacuated citizens in the nearby city park “Mandel Weiss-Eastgate“.

Over 200 firefighters, heavy ground equipment, six helicopters and three specialized tanker aircraft have been mobilized to fight the flames.

Strong winds and high summer temperatures are further complicating the control of the fire line.