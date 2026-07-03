Trump: We have achieved our goals in Iran

US President Donald Trump announced that Washington has already fulfilled practically all of its basic requirements within the framework of the negotiations with Iran. On CNBC, he assured the world community that he has no intention of involving the country in a long-term military campaign that will last for years.

End of the “endless wars“

Trump made a direct comparison with past historical conflicts of the US. The president recalled the 19-year presence of the US army in Vietnam. He also pointed to the 10-year campaign in Afghanistan and the long battles in Korea. “I have been here for four months. I have inflicted a military defeat on them“, the American leader was categorical.

Focus on Nuclear Weapons

Washington's main goal remains to prevent an Iranian nuclear program. Trump has made it clear that the White House is not seeking a violent change of power in Tehran. "I want something very simple: they cannot have nuclear weapons," he told CNBC.

Diplomatic progress in Doha

The statement comes immediately after the conclusion of another round of technical talks in Qatar. The negotiating delegations held indirect meetings through Qatari and Pakistani mediators. The main focus of the talks was security and free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The diplomatic process is expected to be temporarily suspended due to the upcoming mourning ceremonies for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Source: CNBC / Anatolian Agency AA