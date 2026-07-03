US, China discuss strategic stability

The US State Department and the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed a key phone call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Chinese counterpart Wan Yi. The diplomatic communication, described by both sides as “positive and constructive”, is the first official ministerial-level contact since the historic summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing in May this year.

Key highlights of the conversation:

Constructive Relations: The two sides stressed the importance of building bilateral relations based on strategic stability, fairness and reciprocity. Wang Yi said that improving relations is not just a slogan, but requires concrete actions and efforts in the same direction.

Overcoming obstacles: Beijing and Washington agreed on the need to eliminate external interference, shorten the list of bilateral issues and expand areas of practical cooperation.

Warning for Taiwan: China's foreign minister has urged the United States to approach the Taiwan issue with "extreme caution," stressing that any misstep on the issue has far-reaching consequences and could threaten the stability of the entire region.

Flexible communication: Diplomats have agreed to maintain regular dialogue through flexible formats as the two superpowers prepare for a potential official visit by Xi Jinping to the White House in September.

The conversation comes amid ongoing economic rivalry after the Pentagon recently expanded its list of restrictions on Chinese technology companies and Beijing retaliated with measures on rare earth element exports.

Source: Reuters / Xinhua