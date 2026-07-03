Belgian authorities investigate damage to historic building after event hosted by US ambassador

Belgian authorities are investigating whether fireworks during a celebration hosted by the US ambassador in Brussels caused damage to the Royal Museums of Art and History building, Belga reported.

According to local media, damage was found to the historic building, located next to the triumphal arch in the "Ubelpark" park, after the event on Sunday evening.

US Ambassador Bill White hosted a reception to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, during which a fireworks display was also organized.

During an inspection on Monday morning, officials found traces of fireworks on the roofs of the museum, as well as blackened areas on the roof structure. According to the publication, elements of the building were also affected, and one of the statues suffered minor damage.

An investigation has been launched into the case, led by the Belgian federal government's Directorate of Buildings.

The minister responsible for the directorate, Vanessa Matz, called for no hasty conclusions. According to her, experts must establish whether the damage was actually caused by the fireworks or the result of the severe thunderstorm that passed over Brussels on Saturday evening.

"I immediately instructed the Directorate of Buildings to carry out an on-site inspection and objectively assess all the damage, whether it was caused by the event or by the storm over the weekend," Matz said.