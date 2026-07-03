Before returning to politics! Christine Lagarde does not rule out leaving the ECB early

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde does not rule out the possibility of leaving her post before the end of her term in 2027, Reuters reported.

In recent months, allegations have emerged that she is about to return to politics.

According to her, a European voice should be heard in the French presidential debate.

We recall that allegations of Christine Lagarde's early resignation, before the presidential elections in France, appeared back in February. Various publications have indicated that such a move could give Emmanuel Macron the opportunity to play a key role in choosing her successor.

Lagarde herself has indicated that there is still work to be done at the ECB.