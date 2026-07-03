Ukrainian woman wanted for attempted murder in Monaco

The suspect in the attempted murder in connection with the Monaco explosion is a Ukrainian, Agence France-Presse reported, referring to the red notice issued by Interpol today, BTA reported.

Monaco authorities issued an arrest warrant yesterday and later announced that the main suspect is a woman believed to have organized the bombing that injured a Ukrainian oligarch, Reuters reported.

Thirty-nine-year-old Anastasia Berezovskaya is wanted by Monaco authorities for attempted murder, placing an explosive device on a public road and participating in a criminal conspiracy, Interpol also stated.

The Interpol red notice is a request to law enforcement agencies around the world to search for and temporarily detain a suspect, regardless of where he is found. It does not constitute an international arrest warrant, the agency notes.

Earlier today, French media reported that the main suspect is a woman who has not been found in Monaco or neighboring France.

On Monday evening, three people were injured in the wealthy principality when a bomb planted in a parcel exploded. The attack is believed to have targeted a Ukrainian-born oligarch.

The principality, known for its casinos and the luxurious lifestyle of its residents, borders the Mediterranean Sea on one side and France on the other.

The suspect is believed to have fled on foot to France, which has no border controls with Monaco.

Vadim Ermolaev, who was wounded in the Monaco bombing, is a wealthy businessman from Dnipro, Ukraine. He is currently under sanctions by Kiev over his business activities in the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. Ermolaev is among many businessmen in the post-Soviet space who made quick fortunes by taking advantage of the chaotic collapse of the USSR in 1991.