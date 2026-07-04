US faces 250th anniversary blackout due to heat

Closing celebrations and canceled parades

Dangerous temperatures exceeding 38°C (with a heat index of over 43°C), have reshuffled plans for July 4th. Dozens of events along the East Coast have been canceled:

Philadelphia : Organizers canceled the traditional holiday parade Salute to Independence, even though the platforms were already lined up.

: Organizers canceled the traditional holiday parade Salute to Independence, even though the platforms were already lined up. Washington: Authorities have temporarily closed the National Mall holiday fair. Access to the observation areas around the Washington Monument was delayed until cooler hours.

Energy Crisis and AI Data Centers

The mass deployment of air conditioners, combined with the huge consumption of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, put unprecedented pressure on the power grid. To prevent a complete blackout in New York, Con Edison began intentional controlled power outages for thousands of customers in dozens of areas, including Queens.

Trump at Mount Rushmore despite storms

Amidst the climate chaos to the east, powerful thunderstorms have broken out in South Dakota. A brief shelter-in-place order was issued in the Mount Rushmore National Monument area. Despite the inclement weather, the White House confirmed that President Donald Trump departed on Air Force One and his major political speech at the monument will go ahead as planned.