Constitutional crisis in Hungary: Magyar replaces president

Hungary's new Prime Minister Péter Magyar has officially announced the start of radical constitutional changes aimed at forcibly removing current president Tamás Sújók.

The government's actions come after the deadline (May 31) expired, in which the head of state was given the opportunity to resign voluntarily. Shuyok categorically rejected the ultimatum, stating that he would serve out his full term until 2029.

The main charges against the president

Lack of neutrality: Magyar accuses Sujok of being a political "puppet" of the former ruling party "Fidesz" of Viktor Orbán.

Magyar accuses Sujok of being a political "puppet" of the former ruling party "Fidesz" of Viktor Orbán. Failure to uphold the law: According to the prime minister, the president has tolerated the destruction of the rule of law and has remained completely silent on the scandals of abuse in state-owned children's homes.

According to the prime minister, the president has tolerated the destruction of the rule of law and has remained completely silent on the scandals of abuse in state-owned children's homes. Unable to unite: The leader of the ruling party "Tisa" claims that the head of state no longer reflects the will of the Hungarian people for a complete "regime change".

The government's constitutional offensive

After Šujok's categorical refusal to resign, Péter Magyar announced the start of a legislative procedure to amend the Constitution through the legislative package "Operation Purgatory". The "Tisa" party has the necessary two-thirds majority in parliament, allowing it to directly rewrite the country's basic law.

The proposed 17th amendment provides for the automatic termination of the president's term of office the day after it enters into force. The reform will also include limiting the mandates of deputies to 12 years, introducing an 8-year limit for the post of prime minister, and creating a National Service for the Protection and Recovery of Assets to fight corruption.

Reactions and risks

The opposition, represented by the former ruling party "Fidesz", as well as former President János Áder, sharply criticized Magyar's plans. They defined his actions as "illegal ultimatum" and "constitutional coup", carried out retroactively. For his part, President Şuyök referred the matter to the Venice Commission and stated that such pressure threatens the international reputation and stability of Hungarian democracy.