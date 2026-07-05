With a speech in Washington, US President Donald Trump ended the celebrations on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the United States. In it, Trump emphasized the image of the United States as a victorious nation chosen by God, destined to lead the world. "We will always be in the lead", Trump declared. "We will never let our country perish. We will always be the best."

Along with attacks on "communists", as he likes to call representatives of the Democratic Party, the president's speech contained a number of praises for his alleged political achievements during his second term. Trump emphasized how successful the war against Iran was and declared that this was only the beginning of a “golden era“ for the United States.

The United States: A divided country and a missed opportunity

The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence could have been the solemn occasion that would unite the divided society in the United States. But it did not happen. Various conflicts and Trump's self-promotion cast a shadow over the holiday.

When the United States celebrated its 200th anniversary in 1976, the celebrations aimed to unite people after the failure of the Vietnam War and the “Watergate” affair. Festivals, parades and other festive events then demonstrated a bipartisan support for American democracy.

The 250th anniversary was also accompanied by celebrations, but the national headlines were dictated mainly by official Washington.

The heat wave thwarted Trump's plans

The heat wave in the US overshadowed some of the celebrations - even the parade was canceled. On July 4 this year, millions of Americans found themselves in areas with dangerously high temperatures. In Washington, where the largest events took place, thermometers showed 38 degrees.

The so-called “Great American State Fair” in Washington, which was also forced to close due to the heat, looked more like hastily assembled backdrops, writes ARD. Temporary pavilions were set up in the “National Mall” park. States, ministries and organizations were represented at the events - for example, the conservative movement of mothers "Mothers for America". A Ferris wheel spun between the individual buildings, rodeo shows were held in an arena. Next to them is a model of the Arc de Triomphe, which Donald Trump plans to build.

A missed opportunity for unification

According to critics, the celebrations were a missed opportunity to tell the history of the United States in a way that would make a divided country feel united again, at least for a while. Instead, the debate was mainly focused on the participation and role of Donald Trump.

Back in 2016, Congress created the America250 Commission, which included representatives of both parties and was tasked with organizing the celebrations. Initially, the commission tried to decentralize the celebrations by supporting local projects, educational programs, festivals and civic initiatives across the country. With Trump's return to the White House, however, the focus of public celebrations for the anniversary shifted to Washington. By executive order in early 2025, Trump created his own organization - Freedom 250.

America250 continued to exist, but Trump's Department of the Interior paid the organization only about $25 million of the approved $100 million. At the same time, Freedom 250 received at least $68 million, with which the organization financed large-scale events in Washington.

"Mirror Pool" as a symbol of a divided society

The disputes over the large water mirror between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument have become a symbol of the problems surrounding the organization of the celebrations. Right next to the "Mirror Pool" Martin Luther King delivered his speech "I Have a Dream" in 1963. It is the site of protests against the Vietnam War and major national commemorations. The complex was renovated for the anniversary at a cost of millions of dollars, and the water was supposed to be a deep blue. However, a few days after the construction work was completed, the pool turned green due to the spread of algae. This led to additional repair work and cleaning.

The Trump administration said that it was vandalism and sabotage, while critics pointed to certain technical problems and the pool's susceptibility to algae formation. For many observers, the water area has become a symbol of the anniversary - a lot of effort for staging, but little space for a common national narrative, writes Anne Schneider of ARD.

For most Americans, it is a family holiday

Trump himself used the anniversary to present his vision for America, emphasizing strength and patriotism and putting himself at the center of the celebrations. His speech was the culmination of the official program on July 4.

But Trump's opponents also mobilized. Under the slogan "No Kings," human rights defenders, activists and oppositionists organized numerous demonstrations in the days around July 4. Their message was that the American Revolution was an uprising against monarchical rule and that is why the Declaration of Independence should be seen today as a warning against the concentration of power in the hands of one person.

Despite the controversy, however, surveys have shown that most Americans continue to celebrate July 4 - as a family holiday with barbecues, parades and fireworks.

Authors: Nina Barth ARD | Anne Schneider ARD