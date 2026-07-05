Russia uses artificial intelligence to hide its failures on the front in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry and other Russian sources are publishing large amounts of video footage that may have been manipulated with artificial intelligence to confirm Russia's falsely exaggerated claims and make it difficult to verify individual footage.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warned about this, News.bg reported.

On July 3, the Russian Defense Ministry published at least 10 different videos showing Russian servicemen holding flags, allegedly filmed in different areas of Konstantinovka.

The Russian Defense Ministry has also made a series of other claims of local takeovers coinciding with Putin’s July 4 meeting, and has released videos claiming Russian forces are operating in all of these localities.

Other Russian sources, reportedly affiliated with Russian military units, have released additional videos showing Russian soldiers holding flags in various areas of the front line.

ISW is unable to determine at this time whether much of the July 3 and 4 videos are clearly AI-free.

The Russian Defense Ministry and other sources are simultaneously releasing videos from a number of sectors of the front line, which likely makes it difficult to detect AI-edited videos and assess whether Russian forces have advanced, penetrated, or simply claimed to have taken a particular area. area.

The Russian Defense Ministry, along with other sources disseminating footage that is likely manipulated by artificial intelligence, continues to wage sophisticated information warfare, using manipulated or artificial intelligence-generated footage to fabricate claims of Russian tactical successes in areas where Russian forces do not hold a firm, or in some cases, no, position.

These videos are part of the Kremlin’s systematic psychological warfare efforts to exaggerate Russian advances through exaggerated claims of success and infiltration missions to misrepresent that the front line is crumbling, which contradicts all available evidence.

On July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin took advantage of a staged meeting with several Russian commanders to make wildly exaggerated claims of Russian progress that do not match the reality on the battlefield, in order to create an image of continued Russian military success.

Putin and other Russian military commanders greatly exaggerated claims of the capture of Konstantinovka on July 3 and 4.

Putin used the meeting with Russian commanders on July 3 to show his determination to continue the war in Ukraine, as he has done so far.

On July 4, Ukrainian forces continued their campaign of long-range strikes against Russian oil and energy infrastructure, as well as against military targets in Russia.

Overnight, Russian forces fired one Iskander-M ballistic missile, one Kh-59 guided missile, and 86 drones into Ukraine.