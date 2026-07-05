Russia says Ukraine has refused to halt fighting in Konstantinovka

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine had refused to halt fighting in and around the eastern town of Konstantinovka to allow Russia to hand over the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Yesterday “the Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement proposing a humanitarian operation to hand over the bodies of dead Ukrainian servicemen stationed in the town of Konstantinovka after Russian troops finally took control of the town and ended hostilities there. During discussions with security services, the Ukrainian side rejected this proposal,” the ministry said, quoted by TASS.

Russian military commanders told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that they had taken control of Konstantinovka, although Ukraine denied the claim, saying its forces remained in control of the key town.

Russia said it had proposed a six-hour ceasefire in and around Konstantinovka for tomorrow to facilitate the handover of the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen. Reuters noted that Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and General Staff did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.