North Korea fires 12 missiles from its newest destroyer (VIDEO)

North Korea has fired 12 long-range cruise missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads in rapid succession from one of its new destroyers, the "Cho Hyon" - the first modern guided-missile destroyers in the country's navy.

It was unveiled in April 2025. At the time, Kim Jong-un described it as an important step towards expanding the operational range of the armed forces and strengthening the country's preemptive strike capabilities.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the ship is equipped with air and anti-ship defense systems, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

South Korean officials and military analysts believe that the ship was probably built with Russian technical assistance amid deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

However, some experts doubt the real combat capabilities of the new North Korean destroyers.