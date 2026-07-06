Audacious theft in France: Jewelry worth millions of euros disappeared from the Lalique Museum

A daring theft was committed in France after unknown individuals stole jewelry worth several million euros from the Lalique Museum, Reuters reports, quoted by News.bg.

The crime was committed on July 5, when masked perpetrators broke into the museum's entrance door and in a short time managed to take away nearly 20 valuable exhibits. The security system was activated during the robbery, and authorities have already determined which items are missing.

The Lalique Museum, located in the town of Wingen-sur-Modere, houses more than 650 exhibits, including Art Nouveau jewelry and Art Deco glass and crystal.

René Lalique, whose name the museum bears, began his creative journey as a jeweler and established himself with his works made of glass, enamel, horn, ivory and semi-precious stones.

After the theft, the museum will remain closed in the coming days while inspections and investigation of the case continue.

We recall that in October 2025, a large-scale theft was also committed at the Louvre, in which jewelry worth about 80 million euros disappeared.