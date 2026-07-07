The European Parliament (EP) began its regular July plenary session in Strasbourg, focusing on three crucial pillars for the development of the Community: the security and defense strategy, the next long-term budget and the enlargement of the European Union. The debates in the chamber are taking place in the context of increasing hybrid threats, geopolitical tensions and the need for deep financial reforms in the EU.

The main highlights that determine the agenda of MEPs include:

Security and Defence Strategy: Parliament examines measures to increase Europe's defence preparedness, enhance military mobility and build resilience against hybrid attacks. Special attention is paid to the common defence industry and the coordinated response to cyber threats.

Parliament examines measures to increase Europe's defence preparedness, enhance military mobility and build resilience against hybrid attacks. Special attention is paid to the common defence industry and the coordinated response to cyber threats. The future long-term budget (MFF 2028-2034): MEPs discuss their position and mandate for negotiations with member states on the Multiannual Financial Framework for the next seven-year period. The EP's top priorities are related to financing competitiveness, social cohesion and citizens' security, while also discussing the management of the current surplus for the current financial year.

MEPs discuss their position and mandate for negotiations with member states on the Multiannual Financial Framework for the next seven-year period. The EP's top priorities are related to financing competitiveness, social cohesion and citizens' security, while also discussing the management of the current surplus for the current financial year. The enlargement process and the progress of the candidates: On Wednesday, Parliament will discuss and adopt the annual progress reports of Ukraine, Moldova and Serbia on their path to EU membership. A special resolution is expected to be voted on, confirming that enlargement is a strategic investment in European security, but remains strictly tied to the implementation of fundamental reforms and shared values.

On Wednesday, Parliament will discuss and adopt the annual progress reports of on their path to EU membership. A special resolution is expected to be voted on, confirming that enlargement is a strategic investment in European security, but remains strictly tied to the implementation of fundamental reforms and shared values. Irish Presidency and other topics: During the session, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin will present the official priorities of the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU, which began on 1 July. The agenda also includes a final vote on stricter rules to protect air passengers and a discussion of the EU's preparedness to deal with summer heatwaves and forest fires.

Debates and votes on these key files will continue until the end of the week, outlining Brussels' political course before the summer holidays.