Historic Turnaround in Gaza: Hamas Dissolves Civilian Government After Two Decades in Power OVERVIEW

The Palestinian movement „Hamas“ has officially announced the complete dissolution of its civilian governing body, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

In this unprecedented move, the group is handing over administrative authority over the enclave to a newly formed technocratic committee made up of independent experts and figures without political affiliation.

The decision comes after lengthy international negotiations and mounting pressure to find a workable model for governing and rebuilding the conflict-ravaged territory. According to an official statement by „Hamas“, the aim of the shake-up is to facilitate humanitarian access, accelerate the reconstruction of infrastructure and overcome the region's political isolation.

The international community's reaction

The United Nations (UN) immediately welcomed the transfer of power. In an official statement, the world organization described the act as a “decisive step towards transitional civilian rule“ and expressed its readiness to cooperate closely with the new technocratic body.

Diplomats note that the move could open the door to large-scale international funding and more effective distribution of humanitarian aid, as many donor countries have refused direct contact with the “Hamas“ administration.

What's next for Gaza?