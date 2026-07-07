In the early hours of July 7, 2026Focus News and local authorities in Russia confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAV) had inflicted multiple and large-scale missile strikes on the city of Belgorod and surrounding municipalities. The attack caused serious damage to the critical power grid, leaving much of the city and neighboring villages without access to electricity and water.

Main highlights of the attack

Struck objects : Key energy facilities were targeted. Videos on social media show a serious fire at a local thermal power plant (TPP). Witnesses reported damage to the "Luch" power plant, which has been the target of several attacks in recent months.

: Key energy facilities were targeted. Videos on social media show a serious fire at a local thermal power plant (TPP). Witnesses reported damage to the "Luch" power plant, which has been the target of several attacks in recent months. Injuries and damage : Acting Governor of Belgorod Region Alexander Shuvaev announced that the region had been subjected to a "massive rocket attack". According to initial reports, at least three people were injured in the village of Belovskoe, and an outbuilding caught fire in the village of Pushkarnoye. Damage to residential buildings in the city itself was also reported.

: Acting Governor of Belgorod Region Alexander Shuvaev announced that the region had been subjected to a "massive rocket attack". According to initial reports, at least three people were injured in the village of Belovskoe, and an outbuilding caught fire in the village of Pushkarnoye. Damage to residential buildings in the city itself was also reported. Chronology of the strikes: This massive shelling follows a series of intense attacks over the past week. Just a few days ago, on July 3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Michurinskaya gas turbine plant and the Energomash power equipment plant in Belgorod. A woman in her car was killed in the attack.

Context of the escalation

The new wave of missile strikes against the Russian border region is taking place against the backdrop of increased pressure from Kiev to disrupt the logistical and energy chains supplying the Russian army. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have also attacked targets deep inside Russia, including a key oil refinery in Omsk, located nearly 2,500 km from the front line.

Representatives of the Ukrainian army emphasize that these operations are a direct response to the daily Russian terror of civilian objects in Ukraine. Just a day before the Belgorod attack, Russian forces carried out brutal drone and ballistic missile strikes on Kiev, killing at least 14 people and prompting a day of mourning in the Kiev region.