Brazil warns of risk of US military intervention after sanctions against drug cartels

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs („Itamarati“) officially expressed serious concern that the risk of unilateral US military intervention on Brazilian territory has increased significantly.

According to the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, a clear argument for this threat is Washington's decision to classify the two largest criminal and drug syndicate groups in the country as “foreign terrorist organizations“ (FTO).

Timeline of Washington's Decision

In late May 2026, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the administration of President Donald Trump was officially outlawing Brazilian criminal factions „First Capital Command“ (PCC) and „The Red Command“ (CV).

Effective Date: The measures and asset freeze became effective on June 5, 2026, under the authority of the United States Immigration and Nationality Act.

The measures and asset freeze became effective on June 5, 2026, under the authority of the United States Immigration and Nationality Act. US Motives: The change aims to cut off the financial flows of gangs, which Washington says threaten regional security and import huge quantities of drugs into the US.

Why does Brazil see a military threat?

The Brazilian government, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has been trying to block this decision through diplomatic channels for months. According to a report signed by Mauro Vieira, the designation of domestic criminal factions as “terrorists” gives the White House a legal and political justification for future direct military operations or airstrikes.

Brazil exemplifies Trump's doctrine in Latin America, including increased lethal strikes against drug trafficking boats and increased pressure in the region. The Foreign Ministry fears a scenario similar to the US operations against drug trafficking networks in Venezuela.

Political repercussions and internal division

The case has caused serious political tension, as it coincides with the preparation for the presidential elections in Brazil:

Позиция на Лула да Силва: Президентът остро критикува решението, наричайки го „нарушение на националния суверенитет“. Той заяви, че Бразилия сама се бори с организираната престъпност и няма да приеме „произволни мерки, наложени от чужбина“.

Президентът остро критикува решението, наричайки го „нарушение на националния суверенитет“. Той заяви, че Бразилия сама се бори с организираната престъпност и няма да приеме „произволни мерки, наложени от чужбина“. Позиция на опозицията: Десните политически сили, водени от фамилията на бившия президент Жаир Болсонаро, приветстваха американските санкции. Флавио и Едуардо Болсонаро активно лобираха пред Вашингтон за тази мярка, представяйки я като належащ инструмент за разбиване на картелите.

Въпреки че САЩ официално представят акта като мярка за борба с наркотиците, за Бразилия той остава опасен прецедент за трансгранична намеса.