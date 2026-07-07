Bloody Independence Day in the US: 100 killed and 340 injured in mass shootings

At least 100 people lost their lives and others 340 people were shot during the long Independence Day weekend in the United States. The data was released by the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a non-governmental organization that tracks gun incidents in real time. The grim statistics made the national holiday one of the bloodiest periods of the year.

Timeline of violence

The holiday events, coinciding with the historic anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, were accompanied by a wave of more than 20 mass shootings in at least 17 states. According to the GVA definition, a “mass shooting“ is considered an incident in which four or more people were shot, not counting the shooter.

Among the most serious outbreaks of violence were:

New York : Eight people were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn (the Coney Island area) during the holiday fireworks, four of them children between the ages of 6 and 14.

Chicago : The city has once again seen a huge concentration of violence, with dozens of people shot in street clashes and gated community parties.

Florida (Pensacola) : One person was killed and six youths were injured in a shooting in the city center just after the end of the holiday night.

Mississippi and Texas: Mass shootings during traditional Fourth of July neighborhood barbecues and block parties have claimed lives and injured dozens, including young children.

Reasons for the holiday peak

Criminology experts point out that the summer months and major national holidays in the United States traditionally mark a peak in crime. The combination of high temperatures, large outdoor gatherings, alcohol consumption and easy access to firearms often turn domestic disputes into deadly mass incidents.

The tragedies took place against a backdrop of intensified political debates. In his holiday speech, President Donald Trump reiterated the importance of protecting the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees citizens the right to bear arms. At the same time, gun control groups renewed their calls for Congress to impose stricter federal restrictions.