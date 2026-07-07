Historic step: NATO countries sign defense contracts worth tens of billions of dollars

Alliance member countries will announce new defense contracts worth tens of billions of dollars during the defense industry forum within the framework of the historic NATO summit in Ankara. The Secretary General of the pact, Mark Rutte, announced that the aim is for the allied countries to clearly demonstrate how they are investing in real military capabilities. The increase in defense budgets comes at a key moment, marked by increased political pressure from US President Donald Trump, who is demanding urgent guidance from allies to set aside 5% of GDP for defense by 2035.

„Military-industrial revolution“ worth tens of billions

According to Mark Rutte, the Alliance is entering a large-scale „military-industrial revolution“. Its focus is the mass production of weapons and advanced deep strike systems. The expected large-scale orders aim to meet the serious shortage and record demand in the sector.

Record growth: European allies and Canada increased their defense spending by nearly 20% in 2025 alone.

European allies and Canada increased their defense spending by nearly 20% in 2025 alone. Additional funds: For the periods 2025 and 2026, the financial injection into the sector amounts to $258 billion .

For the periods 2025 and 2026, the financial injection into the sector amounts to . A clear plan: At the Ankara meeting, Rutte expects all leaders to present concrete and credible plans to achieve the new funding targets.

A test of the pact's unity under the sign of „NATO 3.0“

The Leaders' Forum at the „Beştepe“ Presidential Palace passes under draconian security measures involving nearly 60,000 police and gendarmes. The main political emphasis falls on building the vision “NATO 3.0“. It envisages Europe taking a leading role in conventional security and reducing its dependence on the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also joining the forum, with the Alliance committing to continued support for Ukraine, particularly in the area of air defence. The Bulgarian delegation to the summit is led by Prime Minister Rumen Radev.