Florida shooting: Rising influencer killed in brutal ambush in luxury Lamborghini

The popular South Florida social media influencer and rising music artist Briana Johnson (21), better known online as DreamDoll Bri, was brutally shot in a targeted attack, the Miami Herald reported.

The attack took place in the city of Miramar, Broward County, during the July 4th holiday weekend.

Timeline of the attack

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Southwest 27th Court and Sunshine Boulevard. According to investigators, Johnson was traveling in a bright green SUV Lamborghini Urus with two men after leaving a private party at an Airbnb house.

Surveillance cameras in the area show a white sedan (possibly a BMW) following the luxury SUV. At the intersection, the sedan flattens out on the driver's side, and the attackers open fire, reproducing over a dozen shots fired at the Lamborghini. All three people in the SUV were hit, and the vehicle lost control and crashed into the yard of a house across the street.

Casualties and Status

Brianna Johnson (DreamDoll Bri) — seriously injured, rushed to hospital Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

— seriously injured, rushed to hospital Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died of his wounds. Two unidentified men — her companions (one of whom was driving the car) are hospitalized in critical condition with serious gunshot wounds.

Investigation and motives

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss confirmed to the media that the shooting was definitely targeted and that residents in the neighborhood were not in immediate danger. Local sources and social media posts suggest that the violence may have escalated after a physical altercation between girls at a gas station earlier that night, after which one of the parties called for “backup“.

The perpetrators fled and police are still searching for the white car and the shooters. Johnson had over 450,000 followers combined on TikTok and Instagram, where hours before his death he boasted of a $100,000 investment in his music career.