Iranian forces shelled merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz

The forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired missiles at two merchant ships passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The attacks come at an extremely delicate moment – just days after the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and during a temporary 60-day ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. The incidents have caused serious concern in international markets as traffic through the key waterway was just beginning to recover.

Details of the attacks and the vessels affected

According to US administration data and ship radio recordings obtained by the media, Iranian forces sent warnings over the weekend that their “missiles and drones were ready to launch“. Shortly after, blows were delivered:

The tanker “Al Rekayyat“: One of the vessels attacked was a large liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker owned by the Qatari state-owned company Nakilat. The ship was hit by a missile on its port side, just above the engine room, causing a fire and heavy smoke. The crew was able to evacuate to the starboard side and no casualties were reported.

One of the vessels attacked was a large liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker owned by the Qatari state-owned company Nakilat. The ship was hit by a missile on its port side, just above the engine room, causing a fire and heavy smoke. The crew was able to evacuate to the starboard side and no casualties were reported. The incident off Oman: The British Maritime Trade Office UKMTO confirmed a separate strike by an “unknown projectile“ against a tanker about 8 nautical miles east of Limah, Oman. The attack also caused a fire on board, but there is currently no information about environmental damage or injured sailors.

Threat to the diplomatic process

The new escalation comes immediately after indirect peace talks were held in Pakistan and Geneva, aimed at finding a lasting political solution to the conflict. US President Donald Trump reacted sharply to the events, renewing his warnings to Tehran, saying that Washington would either reach a final deal with Iran or "finish the job" through military means.

Iranian state media, citing military sources, claimed that the attacked ships violated Tehran's approved routes for passage through the strait and were moving under the protection of the US Navy. According to analysts, the attack clearly shows that the radical wing of the IRGC retains enormous influence over the country's decisions, despite the ongoing diplomatic efforts of moderate politicians in Iran.