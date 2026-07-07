Russian air defenses repel new wave of UAVs: 36 drones flying towards Moscow were shot down

Russian air defense systems have shot down a total of 36 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) heading towards the capital Moscow since the beginning of the day. The data was confirmed by the TASS agency, citing official statements by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, on his social media channels.

Chronology of the attack and the authorities' reaction

According to the official information provided, the attack was carried out in several waves in the morning hours of the day:

Initial wave: The air defense forces initially managed to successfully repel the attack of 27 drones.

The air defense forces initially managed to successfully repel the attack of 27 drones. Next blow: A little later, Mayor Sobyanin reported 9 more UAVs destroyed on the approaches to the city, bringing the total to 36.

A little later, Mayor Sobyanin reported 9 more UAVs destroyed on the approaches to the city, bringing the total to 36. Current situation: Specialized teams of emergency and rescue services are already working at the sites where the debris from the downed drones fell.

There have been no reports of serious damage to the city's infrastructure or injuries to citizens as a result of the falling debris. The authorities continue to monitor the situation under high tension, as the operation to repel the attacks continues.

Context of the escalation

In recent weeks, the Russian capital and the adjacent Moscow region have been the subject of intensive drone airstrikes. Just days ago, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced a massive crackdown, with over 200 drones being deployed against the region in a single day. Today's incident is part of an ongoing wave of cross-border airstrikes that the Russian Defense Ministry regularly blames on Ukrainian forces.