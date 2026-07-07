Volodymyr Zelensky to NATO: Do you really believe that such a country should be outside the alliance?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian air defenses are now shooting down over 90% of the "Shahed" attack drones, describing this as the best result in the world, the BBC reports.

In a speech at a defense industry forum within the framework of the NATO summit in Ankara, Zelensky highlighted the military and technological experience gained by Ukraine during the war, especially in the development and use of unmanned systems.

"Do you really believe that a country with such defense capabilities should remain outside the alliance? "Ukraine in NATO is a source of extraordinary defense capabilities," he told an audience that included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The president also pointed out that Ukrainian strikes with long-range drones are now reaching deep into Russian territory, including Omsk. He said the attack on the oil refinery in the Siberian city was not an isolated incident.

"There is not a single large oil refinery left in Russia that has not been attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces," Zelensky said.

He also drew attention to the "Drone Deal" initiative, under which Ukraine's partners, including European Union and NATO countries, as well as Azerbaijan and Gulf states, can receive Ukrainian unmanned systems.

According to Zelensky, the only major military advantage that Russia still retains is ballistic missiles. Therefore, he called on European countries to develop and mass-produce their own air and missile defense systems as soon as possible.

"Europe needs its own air defense systems that can be mass-produced and protect against Russian missile strikes. They must be developed as soon as possible - today, not in the future,", the Ukrainian president emphasized.

Zelensky also called on allies to continue supplying missiles for Ukraine's air defense.

"While this war continues, please help us with air defense missiles. This is our main priority. We can do everything else ourselves," he said.