Donald Trump lifts sanctions! Recep Erdogan may also receive the desired F-35 fighter jets

US President Donald Trump will lift sanctions against Turkey and decide on a possible sale of F-35 fighter jets, "Reuters" reported.

He announced this himself before the meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan at the NATO summit, which will be held today and tomorrow in Ankara.

Regarding the sale of the F-35, Donald Trump specified that "this is a decision that we are about to make," adding that he and Erdogan will also discuss trade-related issues.

The US imposed sanctions on Turkey in 2020 under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

In addition, Ankara was excluded from Washington's program for the sale of F-35 fighter jets. At the time, Turkey described this as an unfair and illegal move.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, Trump was expected to support a possible F-35 sale during his meeting with Erdogan, but legal and congressional obstacles have not yet been removed.