Donald Trump is using the long-standing transatlantic alliance, based on common democratic values, as an ATM. Half of the additional defense spending of European countries goes to the US in the form of military orders, writes Politico, quoted by Focus.

At the same time, US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker "highly appreciated" the allocation of almost 120 billion dollars by allies over the past year for defense spending and added to the publication that half of this amount was directed to the purchase of equipment manufactured in the US. The ambassador called it a "good start".

The demand for allies to increase their defense spending from 2 to 5 percent of GDP was made by US President Donald Trump, who threatened to strip them of American support and their right to vote in NATO if they did not.

"This business-minded attitude has been evident to one degree or another at each of Trump's six annual summits during his two terms in office. But it has become increasingly apparent as the president floats the idea of conquering Greenland, wavers on US support for Ukraine, and imposes steep tariffs on NATO members. This approach also draws inspiration from Trump's strategy of requiring the world to buy American goods while making virtually no reciprocal trade agreements," the article states.