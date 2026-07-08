Yoncheva and Kabilov join ECR: Conservatives on the verge of overtaking Patriots for Europe

MEPs Elena Yoncheva and Taner Kabilov, who were elected from the MRF list and remained loyal to Delyan Peevski's wing, officially join the group of European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) in the European Parliament. The news was confirmed after the Conservatives welcomed the two Bulgarians to their ranks, ending their stay as independent members.

A change in the balance of power in Brussels

The move is part of the mid-term regrouping process, known as the “member hunt“. With the arrival of the two Bulgarian representatives:

The number of ECRs grows from data-complete="true" data-copy-service-computed-style="font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif, "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);" data-sfc-cb="" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="zYmgkd#vvzi1e" jsuid="ffZmve_12">81 of 83 MEPs .

Conservatives close in on group „Patriots for Europe“, which is currently the third force with 85 representatives.

So far, Yoncheva and Kabilov have acted as independents, after leaving the liberal group at the beginning of the year „Renew Europe“ after talks with the leadership of the MRF. The dynamics in the political careers of the two, however, have caused serious comments in Brussels – for the last two years Elena Yoncheva changes fourth parliamentary group, and Taner Kabilov – third.

Internal resistance: Ivaylo Valchev against the decision

The transition of Bulgarian MPs to the new political family did not go without internal sparks. The MEP from „Ima takvi narod“ (ITN) Ivaylo Valchev, who is also part of the ECR, categorically opposed their “subjugation“.

In his position, Valchev emphasized that the aspiration of each parliamentary group for greater influence should not be the only motive for expansion. He insisted that the ECR membership should be subject to high political and moral requirements, based on the political history and positions that the individuals have defended so far.

Despite his disagreement, the official decision to accept Yoncheva and Kabilov is already a fact, which rearranges the Bulgarian and pan-European representation in the conservative spectrum of the EP.