US announces end to airstrikes on Iran after hitting 80 targets

The United States has ended a wave of offensive air strikes against Iran, launched in response to attacks on commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) officially announced on social media that the operation was successfully concluded on July 7, after more than 80 key military sites on Iranian territory were hit.

According to CENTCOM, US forces used precision-guided munitions. The attack targeted critical infrastructure, including:

Iranian Air Defense Systems (Air Defense)

Command and Control Networks

Coastal Radar Positions

Anti-ship missile systems

Over 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warships

Diplomacy under pressure and Trump's role

Despite the scale of the military strike, the White House is not closing the door to diplomacy. According to The Wall Street Journal, the US would like to continue negotiations with Tehran immediately after the current operation is completed.

Meanwhile, the Axios reveals key details about the decision. According to their report, the order for the immediate strikes against Iran was issued personally by President Donald Trump while he was on a diplomatic visit to the Turkish capital Ankara.

Fears of escalation

Washington's regional partners are reacting with serious alarm. CNN reports that US allies in the Middle East are currently making tremendous diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and direct regional military conflict. Tensions are also rising over the Pentagon chief's planned visit to Israel, which is intended to coordinate next steps on security.